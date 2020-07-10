Mass. Gymnastics Coach Charged With Rape of Teen in Stow

A Massachusetts man faced a judge Friday for the alleged sexual assault of a teenager at his Stow gymnastics facility, the Middlesex District Attorney's office announced.

David Auger, 41, of Hudson, was arraigned in Concord District Court on three counts of rape, the district attorney's office said.

While Auger was the owner and a coach at the 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics between Jan. 27, 2018, and July 30, 2019, prosecutors said he allegedly assaulted a student known to him at the gym. The alleged assaults began when the student was 17 years old and continued when she was 18, prosecutors said.

Auger was ordered by the judge to be held on $5,000 bail and to stay away from and have no contact with the victim or any of the witnesses. He also cannot have any unsupervised contact with children under 18 or work at a gym or similar facility, according to prosecutors.

The investigation into Auger's conduct is ongoing.

Auger is due back in court Sept. 11 for a probable cause hearing. It's unclear if he has an attorney to represent him.