Massachusetts

Mass. high school forfeits girls' field hockey game over male player

Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent Bill Runey tells WJAR he hopes his district's policy will encourage the governing body of high school sports to make changes

WJAR-TV

A Massachusetts high school has decided to forfeit an upcoming girls' field hockey game because the opposing team has a male player, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Dighton-Rehoboth High School is using a new athletic policy to withdraw from the Sept. 17 game against Somerset-Berkely, reports WJAR.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The policy was passed this year by the school committee, which allows players or coaches to opt out of games if there are members of the opposite sex on the opposing team.

This comes after a female Dighton-Rehoboth athlete was injured by a male player from Swampscott in a field hockey game last year, according to WJAR.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

State law says boys are allowed to play on girls teams when their high school doesn't offer the sport for males.

'"I think it's incumbent on the state to start looking at the level of interest for males who want to participate in field hockey and provide them with a same-sex opportunity," Runey told WJAR.

Another field hockey game scheduled in October will also be fortified, Runey said.

More Massachusetts news

Lawrence 8 hours ago

Man charged with murder in Lawrence mother's death facing judge: Watch live

Marijuana 17 hours ago

Shannon O'Brien plans to appeal Cannabis Control Commission firing to Mass. SJC

New Bedford Sep 10

Family devastated by deaths of mother, son in New Bedford crash

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us