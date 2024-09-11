Mass. high school forfeits girls' field hockey game over male player

A Massachusetts high school has decided to forfeit an upcoming girls' field hockey game because the opposing team has a male player, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Dighton-Rehoboth High School is using a new athletic policy to withdraw from the Sept. 17 game against Somerset-Berkely, reports WJAR.

The policy was passed this year by the school committee, which allows players or coaches to opt out of games if there are members of the opposite sex on the opposing team.

This comes after a female Dighton-Rehoboth athlete was injured by a male player from Swampscott in a field hockey game last year, according to WJAR.

State law says boys are allowed to play on girls teams when their high school doesn't offer the sport for males.

'"I think it's incumbent on the state to start looking at the level of interest for males who want to participate in field hockey and provide them with a same-sex opportunity," Runey told WJAR.

Another field hockey game scheduled in October will also be fortified, Runey said.