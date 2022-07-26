Local

Reproductive rights

Mass. House Adopts Reproductive Rights Compromise

The bill allowing abortions after 24 weeks is expected to pass through Senate easily

By Michael P. Norton

The House voted 137-16 Tuesday afternoon to accept the compromise reproductive rights bill produced Monday afternoon by a House-Senate conference committee.

The bill would create new legal protections for providers, who could face legal action originating in other states in a post-Roe world, require insurers to cover abortions without shifting costs to patients, and expand availability of emergency contraceptives. The legislation includes language governing late-term abortions.

Under the proposal, abortions after 24 weeks are allowed for four reasons: if a doctor deems it necessary to preserve a patient's life, needed to preserve a patient's physical or mental health, warranted due to a "lethal fetal anomaly," or warranted because of "a grave fetal diagnosis that indicates the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside of the uterus without extraordinary medical interventions."

The Senate was debating the conference report Tuesday afternoon and it is expected to pass that branch easily.

