Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Mass. House Resolution Calls for Helping Resettle Ukrainian Refugees

The United Nations has estimated that 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country so far, with many crossing over into Poland, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has said that number could climb as high as 4 million

By Matt Murphy

People wait in a line to board a train leaving for Lviv in Ukraine at the train station in Przemysl, Poland, Monday, March 14, 2022. While tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine every day since Russia's invasion, a small but growing number are heading in the other direction. At first they were foreign volunteers, Ukrainian expatriate men heading to fight and people delivering aid. But increasingly, women are also heading back.
AP Photo/Daniel Cole

The state House of Representatives plans to take up a resolution as soon as Thursday calling on the Biden administration and Gov. Charlie Baker to give "expedited consideration" to Ukrainian refugees seeking to enter the United States and resettle in Massachusetts.

As Russia's war against Ukraine continues to prompt millions to flee the country, House Speaker Ron Mariano, with the support of Minority Leader Brad Jones, circulated a resolution on Tuesday intended to demonstrate the House's solidarity with the people of Ukraine and their fight to protect their sovereignty.

"Massachusetts House of Representatives hereby calls upon the Federal government and the Baker Administration to immediately provide for expedited consideration for Ukrainian refugees seeking to enter the United States and Massachusetts," the resolution states, in part.

More on the war in Ukraine

United States 2 hours ago

Biden Details New Aid to Ukraine, Promises Even More to Help Combat Russia Invasion

Business 3 hours ago

‘Stop This War Immediately,' NATO Chief Tells Putin, Says Military Alliance Has Been Strengthened

Volodymyr Zelenskyy 10 hours ago

Zelenskyy Pleads With US to Close Ukraine's Skies, Increase Sanctions

The House approved $10 million in a mid-year spending bill passed last week to assist with the resettlement of Ukrainian refugees seeking to relocate to Massachusetts. The United Nations has estimated that 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country so far, with many crossing over into Poland, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has said that number could climb as high as 4 million.

The House meets in a formal session on Thursday, and Mariano gave legislators until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to sign on to the resolution, according to an email shared with the News Service.

Baker signed an executive order earlier this month directing all executive branch agencies to review all state contracts and terminate any agreements with Russian state-owned companies. That order also directed the state Office for Refugees and Immigrants to work with the Federal Office of Refugee Resettlement and other agencies to support Ukrainian immigrants and refugees fleeing the conflict.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsUkraineRussia-Ukraine WarUkrainian refugees
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us