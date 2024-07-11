Mass. ice cream shop handing out free ice cream to kids who can recite the Pledge of Allegiance

A Massachusetts ice cream shop owner is hoping to encourage the younger generation to show their patriotism by offering a sweet incentive.

Eskimo King in Swansea has been participating in the "I Pledge" project for years, WJAR reports. During National Ice Cream Month in July, every Monday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. kids 12 and under who come in and recite the Pledge of Allegiance can earn a free ice cream.

The project was launched by Leopold’s Ice Cream in Savannah, Georgia, in the summer of 2010. The goal is to foster a patriotic spirit.

Participants at Eskimo King can choose from a free chocolate, vanilla, coffee or twist cone for their efforts, topped with red, white and blue sprinkles.

Employees say the owner, Nancy, started participating because she wanted to encourage kids to show their pride for their country, especially as some schools have stopped requiring students to recite the pledge in classrooms.

“The world that we live in today I think it’s really nice to keep patriotism alive in America and I know one of the reasons the owner Nancy wanted to keep this going, after all these years, is because she believes in being proud to be an American," Lauren Morra, 17-year employee of the shop, told WJAR.

No one is required to give the pledge and everyone is still welcome to stop by for a treat.