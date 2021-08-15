Mass. Is Home to Best Apple Picking Spot in the U.S., According to Yelp

While some us may still be trying to cool down after our most recent heat wave, it's never too early to think about the fall and all of its glorious activities. So while you might be at the beach right now, you'll be reaching for that perfect McIntosh, Gala, Fuji, or Golden Delicious sooner than you think.

And if you're looking to head to the top apple picking destination in the United States when the temperatures cool and the leaves begin to change, look no further than right here in Massachusetts, according to Yelp.

The site released a list of the top 25 apple picking spots in Canada and the U.S. on Friday, and Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury topped the U.S. list.

The farm was the only place in New England that made Yelp's Top 25 list.

Yelp compiled the list after identifying the top spots to go apple picking in Canada and the U.S., and then ranking those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1, 2001 and July 7, 2021.

And it's not just the apples at Cider Hill that have people talking. Some of those reviews claim the farm has the best cider donuts in all of New England.

There's also a food truck, live music, a hard cider bar, and a barnyard complete with goats and chickens. There's even a giant sandbox!

And if you can't wait to pick your own apples, they have blueberry and peach picking happening now, as well as a whole host of other events for you to check out.

Cider Hill Farm calls itself a place to come with family members to create and share memories.

As the website states, "Walking through the orchards, or picking peaches, and then eating a hot cider donut is a wonderful time to just 'be' with friends and family."

If you're planning on checking it out for yourself, some Yelp reviews do say there can be long lines on the weekends, but they also say it's worth it.