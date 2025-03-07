Mass. launches website to assist federal workers laid off by Trump

The Healey-Driscoll administration said it has launched a new website – mass.gov/fedup – to assist federal workers in Massachusetts who have been laid off by the Trump administration.

The site includes job search tools for careers in state and local government and links to career resources across the state.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“Donald Trump and Elon Musk have been recklessly firing essential public servants who care for our veterans, support our fishing industry, protect consumers, maintain our parks and more. The good news is that Massachusetts is home to world class talent and employers who are eager to hire, and we know members of our federal workforce have the skills to make a difference here,” Gov. Maura Healey said in a statement. “To all of our federal workers – if you’re fed up with the damaging tactics of Trump and Musk, we want you to consider continuing your career here in Massachusetts, whether that’s in state or local government or in one of our many thriving industries.”

The website acts as a single entry point for federal employees to navigate resources, including connecting with state and local government job opportunities through the state’s MassCareers portal, the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s job board, or the state’s MassTalent platform that connect employers and jobseekers for career opportunities in advanced manufacturing, clean energy, health and human services, life sciences, and technology plus services and job training resources available through MassHire career centers in regions across the state.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The resources highlighted on the new website include more than 160,000 job postings in the private and public sector.

“Massachusetts wants to keep amazing talent here and is ready to bridge connections for federal workers for new opportunities and we want those opportunities to be in our Commonwealth,” Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Lauren Jones said. “Launching this website is one way we are demonstrating Massachusetts values the skilled talent here and we stand ready to hopefully make it easier to navigate resources building connections for our talent.”

The website also includes veteran-specific employment resources to support those who have served and are now facing uncertainty due to federal workforce cuts.

“Veterans are essential to the federal workforce, and these layoffs threaten both their livelihoods and the critical services they provide,” Veterans Services Secretary Jon Santiago said. “Massachusetts is stepping up to ensure they have opportunities to continue their mission. We encourage every affected worker to explore opportunities in Massachusetts, where their dedication and expertise are valued.”

Massachusetts has more than 46,000 residents who work for the federal government in various sectors, including public administration, education, transportation and warehousing, and for the postal service.

For more information, go to www.mass.gov/fedup.