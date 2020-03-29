Mass. Launches Online Site For COVID-19 Response Volunteers and Donation, Sales of Protective Gear

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has launched an online portal where people and companies can donate or sell personal protective equipment (PPE) and volunteer to join the COVID-19 outbreak response, the Baker-Polito Administration announced Sunday.

The portal will supplement the donations the state has already received, "streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a written statement.

Surgical masks, N95/99 respirator masks, goggles, hand sanitizer, and sanitizing wipes are among the items in need, according to the COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation Program.

“We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand," Baker said.

"Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times," Baker said in a written statement.

As of Saturday, there are 4257 COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts and 44 people have died from the illness, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

