Mass. Launches Statewide COVID-19 Testing for Early Education Centers

Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care is launching a statewide pooled testing program for early education centers around the state.

Massachusetts has offered pooled testing to K-12 schools across the state since February, but this is the first time it will be offered for free to early education centers.

State officials announced Thursday that they’ll be teaming up with Neighborhood Villages to provide pooled testing for early educators, children aged 2 and older and their families once per week at no cost to themselves and their families.

Both the state and the Boston-based nonprofit confirming the news on social media.

Individual samples will be bundled together and tested as a pool, and if any pool tests positive, everyone in that group will be re-tested individually.

Neighborhood Villages has been running a pooled testing pilot program since December at early education and after-school programs.

Children under age 12 are still not cleared to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines. Clinical trials are still ongoing ahead of potential Emergency Use Approval later this year.