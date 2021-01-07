Local

Mass. Lawmakers Call For Trump's Removal

The calls come after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol

By Diane Cho

Those at the staff-level within the president’s administration have had informal discussions about potentially invoking the 25th Amendment after rioters forced their way into the u.s. capitol, according to NBC News.

Under the 25th Amendment, it would take both Vice President Mike Pence and the majority of the cabinet to declare the president unfit.

Congress could also remove the president through impeachment if a there’s a majority vote in the House of Representatives. The senate would then also have to hold a trial and convict him in order for that to happen.

Several members of the Massachusetts delegation are calling for the president to be removed from office, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Seth Moulton and Rep. Lori Trahan. Trahan placed the blame for what she calls an attack on the Capitol, directly on the president.

"I do believe the cabinet should invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office," Trahan said. "And if they’re too cowardly to do that and stand up to him, congress should move forward with articles of impeachment immediately.”

All this has happened as the country is just two weeks away from President-Elect Joe Biden being sworn in as the next president.

