Mass. lawmakers debate gun reform bill

A difficult day on Beacon Hill as lawmakers worked through dozens of amendments as part of a sweeping gun reform bill.

Among the different provisions are serialization requirements to combat ghost guns, making it illegal to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns, expanding red flag laws and taking away certain liability protections.

On the floor, Sen. Cynthia Stone Creem, a Democrat, spoke about the need to pass those provisions.

“The bill before us will reduce gun deaths and gun injuries in Massachusetts, it will do so without infringing on gun owners' rights,” said Sen. Creem.

Gun rights advocates don’t seem to share that sentiment.

“There was a lot of industry stuff, those terminologies were so broad, they include me,” said Jim Wallace of the Gun Owners Action League.

Wallace also balked at the quick turnaround from when the bill was introduced.

“We've only had since Thursday. We were asking that the bill be tabled so everyone could take a hard look at this,” said Wallace.

Senators were having a similar debate, specifically on whether enough public hearings were held on this issue.

“There has not in fact been a public hearing on what is before the Senate,” said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr.

“The bill, the components, nearly all were heard in November for nearly four and a half hours,” Creem countered.

Those hearings were tied back to the original House bill, of which the Senate is building off. Meanwhile, gun reform supporters are pushing for approval.

“We are in this to make sure that we reduce the trauma of gun violence,” said Ruth Zakarin of Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence.

If passed, the bill would return to the House where objections can be heard and potentially referred to a conference committee.