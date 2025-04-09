Mass. lawmakers focus on tariffs and transportation Wednesday

The Massachusetts House on Wednesday plans to pass a $1.25 billion bill that invests in education and the MBTA, while business leaders plan to huddle with Gov. Maura Healey and then talk to the press about local impacts of the tariffs President Donald Trump is imposing around the world.

The House earlier this year plugged big gaps in emergency family shelter funding that were left when the fiscal 2025 budget was approved last summer. Wednesday's spending bill (H 4005) also has ties to the past since it allocates surplus revenues from a new surtax on wealthier households that voters approved in 2022.

Representatives filed 142 amendments to the bill by a Monday deadline. The majority of the amendments seek to earmark funds for local projects. Earmarks are especially attractive in an appropriations bill rather than a long-term borrowing bill where there's less certainty that earmarks will actually lead to their intended result.

The House usually dispenses with amendments following backroom talks that end with the presentation on the floor of a mega-amendment which representatives usually quickly look over and then approve. Those talks will occur during Wednesday's session, which will be preceded by a closed caucus of House Democrats.

The bill features more transportation funding than education funding, part of a shift that House Democrats say is intended to even out the division of funds under the constitutional amendment authorizing the surtax, which limits spending of its revenues to those two purposes. The MBTA in particular is counting on a big infusion of aid from this bill to plug budget holes, prevent service setbacks, and offset revenues lost to ridership declines.

Trump's tariffs shocked the world last week, and sent financial markets into a downward spiral. The president is aiming to reset global trade with his tariffs and better position the United States in the long run, but critics say he's playing a dangerous game with the economy and driving up the costs of all types of consumer goods.

Healey and Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao plan to talk to the media at 2:15 p.m. after a closed press roundtable with leaders of organizations "representing hundreds of businesses of all sizes across the state," according to her office.