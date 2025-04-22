Mass. lawmakers renew call for answers in case of detained Tufts student

Several of Massachusetts' U.S. congressional leaders are calling for information in the case of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish Tufts University student detained by immigration authorities.

Ozturk, 30, was grabbed by immigration officials as she walked along a street in Somerville on March 25. After being taken to New Hampshire and then Vermont, she was put on a plane the next day and moved to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Basile, Louisiana.

On Tuesday, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and senators Edward Markey and Elizabeth Warren called on Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Acting Director Todd Lyons to provide answers about the case.

In a letter, the lawmakers demanded answers to the following questions:

What specific criteria led ICE to determine that no bed space was available for Öztürk in New England?

Why was Öztürk transported to New Hampshire and Vermont before being flown to Louisiana, rather than being placed in a nearby facility in Massachusetts? Why was Öztürk transported to three separate locations in three different states before being flown to Louisiana?

When was the decision made to transport Öztürk to Louisiana? Who made this decision? What steps and protocols were undertaken in this decision-making process?

What is the total cost incurred by the government for Öztürk’s transportation from her arrest to her arrival in Louisiana, including flights and other logistical expenses?

Did the jurisdictional implications of placing Öztürk in Louisiana, within a federal judicial circuit known for its pro-government immigration rulings, factor into ICE’s decision to transfer her there?

What policies and procedures are in place to prevent forum shopping by ICE in detainee transfers?

Given the documented history of abuse and inadequate legal access at ICE detention facilities in Louisiana, what justifications does ICE have for continuing to send detainees there?

Ozturk’s lawyers are challenging the legal authority for ICE’s detention and have asked that she be immediately released from custody, or alternatively, be returned to Vermont while her immigration case continues.

But a lawyer for the Justice Department said her case should be dismissed, saying the immigration court has jurisdiction. An immigration judge denied her request for bond Wednesday. U.S. District Judge William Sessions, who holds a seat in Burlington, Vermont, said he will hear her request for release.

Ozturk’s lawyers first filed a petition on her behalf in Massachusetts. Initially, they didn’t know where she was. They said they were unable to speak to her until more than 24 hours after she was detained. Ozturk herself said she unsuccessfully made multiple requests to speak to a lawyer.

A federal judge in Louisiana has denied bond for a Tufts University student who was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials last month.

Ozturk is among several people with ties to American universities whose visas were revoked or have been stopped from entering the U.S. after they were accused of attending demonstrations or publicly expressing support for Palestinians. A Louisiana immigration judge has ruled that the U.S. can deport Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil based on the federal government’s argument that he poses a national security risk.

At a hearing over where Rumeysa Ozturk's deportation case should be handled, the federal judge now considering the case said it's on course for a potential constitutional crisis over which branch has rightful authority. Outside the courthouse, a large rally brought out hundreds of demonstrators calling for Ozturk's freedom.

Ozturk was one of four students who wrote an op-ed in the campus newspaper, The Tufts Daily, last year criticizing the university’s response to student activists demanding that Tufts “acknowledge the Palestinian genocide,” disclose its investments and divest from companies with ties to Israel.

Ozturk’s lawyers say her detention violates her constitutional rights, including free speech and due process.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said last month, without providing evidence, that investigations found that Ozturk engaged in activities in support of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group.