Mass. Lawmakers Set to Vote on Police Reform

Senate lawmakers on Beacon Hill are expected to vote today on police reform legislation that, as one senator put it, fights racism and reduces police misconduct.

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz went on to say the bill would shift from force and punishment to deescalation and helping. The bill would prevent officers from using tear gas or chemical weapons, unless in certain situations.

It would also ban the use of chokeholds.

The legislation would allow school districts to decide if they want officers in their schools and would also create a certification, as well as decertification, process for officers.

Senate leaders say the bill would also limit qualified immunity so an officer could be liable in civil cases if an officer uses excessive force. The bill includes reforms from Gov. Charlie Baker.

Both the house speaker and Senate president have indicated that they want to pass police reform legislation before the end of the current legislative session, which is coming up at the end of the month.