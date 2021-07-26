Mass. Lawmakers to Hold Child Vaccination Hearing at Museum of Science

Massachusetts lawmakers will hold an invite-only oversight hearing on COVID-19 vaccinations for children at the Museum of Science Monday.

Held by the Joint Committee on Public Health and Joint Committee on COVID-19 and Emergency Preparedness and Management, the 11 a.m. hearing will include testimony from doctors, school nurses, public health advisors and pharmaceutical representatives about how best to keep children safe as schools reopen.

So far, only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been authorized for people younger than 18 years old and no vaccine has been authorized for children under 12.

With COVID cases on the rise in Massachusetts, some lawmakers are wondering if the state is doing enough to protect unvaccinated kids as the first day of school fast approaches.

“I think we need to have a more transparent conversation,” said Democratic State Rep. Marjorie Decker.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday that he has no plans to bring back coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts as two Cape Cod communities implement mask policies amid a spike in cases. Baker also said he has no plans to change mask guidance for school in the fall, despite a call from some lawmakers to revive a school mask mandate amid the spread of the delta variant.

"We're not looking at changing any of our existing rules or policies," Baker said last week. "We have a set of statewide standards and they're based on what we see on a statewide basis. And if communities believe they need to pursue strategies that are more effective and appropriate for them, that they should do so, and that's exactly what Provincetown did."

But later Thursday, Boston Mayor Kim Janey said public school students in the city will in fact be wearing masks in the fall.

Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said masks shouldn’t be required for anyone in schools who are fully vaccinated. Shortly after, the American Academy of Pediatrics recommended that everyone older than age 2 wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, when schools reopen in the fall.

With only weeks to go until her two kids head back to school, the Public Health Committee Chair said she is not alone in her concerns.

“I know it’s the conversation that everyone in Massachusetts wants to have right now,” she said. “I think what’s hard for everyone is that, what was true four weeks ago, is slowly starting to change."

With COVID cases steadily increasing and the delta variant detected in some communities, Decker said the state needs to be prepared for a quick rollout when a vaccine is approved for kids under 12.

“We know that everything is really nimble right now, but I’m expecting somewhere in September, maybe mid-October,” she said about the timeline.

9-year-old Daemo Gregorie-Cradick is one of the 250 kids ages 5 to 11 who are participating in a trial of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at the Children’s Hospital Colorado. If the trial is successful, experts say vaccines for kids under 12 could be just months away.

Meanwhile, with only half of the state’s eligible teenagers vaccinated right now, Decker's also questioning Baker’s decision not to impose any statewide COVID-19 guidelines for back to school.

“I have a lot of questions about are we doing everything we should be and are we providing the kind of statewide leadership this moment calls for,” Decker said.

The hearing is open to the public online. It starts at 11 a.m. Monday and can be viewed here.

State House News Service contributed to this report.