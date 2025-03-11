Mass. losing $12.2M in federal funding for school meals

Massachusetts is losing $12.2 million in federal money that had been earmarked for Bay State schools to buy food from local farms and Gov. Maura Healey indicated that the state has no plans to backstop the funding for more than 200 school systems.

The governor's office said the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education got a notice from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday announcing the termination of the second round of Local Food for Schools grant funding because "this agreement no longer effectuates agency priorities and ... termination of the award is appropriate."

Massachusetts has previously deployed $3.5 million in LFS grant money.

Healey brought the $12 million cut up as she began a press conference Monday, calling it "just another example of bad actions by Elon Musk and Donald Trump that are going to hurt people here in our state."

Asked while standing with House Speaker Ronald Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka whether Massachusetts has a plan to backfill the money that is being cut, Healey did not directly answer and instead spoke about $16 billion in federal funding the state counts on in its budget.

"Are you kidding? You guys, I mean, I think people got to understand the scope of what we're talking about here," Healey responded. She added, "My point is, the scope of this is so vast. When you're talking about federal funding -- and, you know, we're talking about tens of billions of dollars. I mean, 16-plus over each year ... So the numbers are so huge that there is no way the state can begin to fill the void and pick up the tab."

Given the chance to add their own thoughts, Mariano declined and Spilka just said, "Ditto."

Beacon Hill Democrats have warned for months that Massachusetts lacks the resources to cover all federal programs that could be cut under the Trump administration, but they have also largely declined to specify which programs they would consider stepping in to protect. Mariano called it "a wait-and-see game" in late February.

With general-purpose tax revenue growing only modestly and spending demands maintaining their elevated post-pandemic levels, state budget writers have said they expect to have little wiggle room over the next year and a half. The state has a historic level of money in reserves, approaching $9 billion, but lawmakers are hesitant to tap into that cache. Another option to raise revenue would be to add or increases taxes, a usually unpopular idea that key lawmakers have not ruled out for the fiscal year 2026 budget.