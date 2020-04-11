The Baker Administration launched an unemployment benefits application in Spanish Saturday amid a massive surge in job losses in Massachusetts during the coronavirus outbreak.
The mobile-friendly application can be reached through mass.gov/desempleo, the state's Spanish-language website for unemployment.
The Department of Unemployment Assistance will make language apps available in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese and other languages in the near future, according to a statement released by the Baker administration.
Hundreds of thousands of people have applied for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts in recent weeks as the state has shut down all non-essential storefronts and advised people only to leave the house for things they need.
The app is the Bay State's latest effort to deliver important coronavirus information to non-English speakers, the statement read.
Massachusetts has been increasing its communication to the Spanish-speaking community. On Friday, it announced a coronavirus text message alert system in Spanish.
The Mass.gov website is available in 13 different languages, according to the Baker administration. And the state's non-emergency helpline for coronavirus, 2-1-1, is available in 150 different languages, according to the statement.