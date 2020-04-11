The Baker Administration launched an unemployment benefits application in Spanish Saturday amid a massive surge in job losses in Massachusetts during the coronavirus outbreak.

The mobile-friendly application can be reached through mass.gov/desempleo, the state's Spanish-language website for unemployment.

The Department of Unemployment Assistance will make language apps available in Portuguese, Haitian Creole, Chinese, Vietnamese and other languages in the near future, according to a statement released by the Baker administration.

Another 6.6 million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week, bringing the national total to 16 million people out of work since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hundreds of thousands of people have applied for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts in recent weeks as the state has shut down all non-essential storefronts and advised people only to leave the house for things they need.

The app is the Bay State's latest effort to deliver important coronavirus information to non-English speakers, the statement read.

Massachusetts has been increasing its communication to the Spanish-speaking community. On Friday, it announced a coronavirus text message alert system in Spanish.

The Mass.gov website is available in 13 different languages, according to the Baker administration. And the state's non-emergency helpline for coronavirus, 2-1-1, is available in 150 different languages, according to the statement.