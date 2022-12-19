Mass. Man Accused in Father's Killing Pleads Not Guilty

A man from South Hadley, Massachusetts, accused of murdering his father and then trying to set the house on fire pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Craig Weise, 35, is accused of killing his 70-year-old father David Weise in their shared home on Lawn Street on Sept. 9, 2022. Investigators allege he also tried to set the house on fire.

The fire didn't take, and David Weise's body was discovered around 4 p.m. when a home health care agency called police.

Craig Weise faces a single count of murder and a charge of attempted arson of a dwelling house. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at Eastern Hampshire District Court on Monday. The case was continued until Jan. 20 for a status hearing and so a new defense attorney can be appointed.

Craig Weise was represented by Chicopee defense attorney Donald Frank Monday.