Mass. man accused of driving wrong-way, crashing into 2 vehicles on I-95 in RI

An Attleboro, Massachusetts, man is accused of driving the wrong way on the highway in Rhode Island and crashing into two other vehicles Thursday night, according to authorities.

The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. on Interstate 95 north in Providence, Rhode Island State Police said Friday.

Matthew Fisher, 39, was driving a white SUV south in the high-speed lane of I-95 north, when he hit another vehicle head-on just south of Branch Avenue, then kept going and struck a second vehicle, police said.

Fisher and the driver and passenger of the first vehicle were taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren't immediately released.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was charged with driving under the influence of liquor — serious injury, reckless driving and driving to endanger — resulting in serious injury.

Fisher was held at Rhode Island Hospital and scheduled to appear in Providence District Court in April, police said.