Mass. Man Accused of Killing His Father, Trying to Set House Ablaze

A man in South Hadley, Massachusetts, is accused of murdering his father and then trying to set the house on fire, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Craig Weise, 35, is accused of killing his 70-year-old father David Weise in their shared home on Lawn Street on Sept. 9, 2022. Investigators allege he also tried to set the house on fire.

The fire didn't take, and David Weise's body was discovered around 4 p.m. when a home health care agency called police.

Craig Weise faces a single count of murder and a charge of attempted arson of a dwelling house.

“We hope this development in the case will assuage any concerns of the community while also providing some answers for David Weise Sr.’s family,” said Northwestern Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Suhl, who is prosecuting the case and will handle the arraignment.

Craig Weise has been in custody at the Hampden County House of Correction on unrelated charges since Sept. 10. A court date for the murder charges has not yet been set.

It was not immediately clear if Weise had an attorney to answer the charges.