Mass. Man Accused of Making Threat With Fake AK-47 Ahead of July 4th Parade

A Winthrop, Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday on accusations he pointed a realistic-looking AK-47 at someone during preparations for the Fourth of July in town on Saturday.

Gregory Gill, 23, faces two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was arrested Saturday by Winthrop police and arraigned Tuesday at the East Boston Division of Boston Municipal Court.

Gill posted $500 bail. He is not allowed to possess firearms and will have to undergo GPS monitoring with home confinement. The court also approved a no contact order.

The case was continued until August 16, when they will have a pre-trial hearing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More details on the incident are expected to be released later today.

Holiday celebrations took place across Massachusetts this weekend. Winthrop had its Independence Day parade and fireworks display on Sunday.