A Massachusetts man who was arrested this week for allegedly trying to take a woman to Canada against her will had previously been charged with attempting to kidnap her, according to Maine State Police.

Stephen Pilson, 52, of Beverly, was arrested Sunday after state police received a call for a parked sedan off the Maine Turnpike in Augusta and a man chasing a woman into the woods.

Officers responded to the report and deployed a K-9 to search for the suspect, who was found nearly a mile into a heavily wooded area. Once the suspect was found, he allegedly refused to comply with officers and the K-9 was able to apprehend him.

According to authorities, Pilson was “highly intoxicated, violent, homicidal and possibly suicidal.”

State police learned Pilson tied the woman’s wrists together with a scarf and was on probation for previous kidnapping charges out of Massachusetts in which the same victim was involved. He was previously ordered not to have contact with her and had a revoked driver’s license.

Pilson faces charges that include kidnapping, domestic violence assault, OUI, resisting arrest, operating after habitual offender status and fugitive from justice.

Bail was set at $22,000 and Pilson was placed on a probation hold out of Massachusetts.