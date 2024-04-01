Mass. man arrested after leading police on 100+ mph chase on I-93 in NH

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly led police on a chase at speeds over 100 mph on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire over the weekend.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said one of their troopers saw a Chevrolet Trax SUV driving over 100 mph while failing to stay in one lane on I-93 north in Londonderry. The trooper attempted to stop it, but the driver continued at speeds topping out at 108 mph and refused to stop.

The SUV continued north onto Interstate 293 in Manchester, police said, where state troopers were able to deploy stop sticks just north of Exit 7. The stop sticks successfully deflated two of the vehicle's tires, and it came to a stop on the northbound side of I-293 in Manchester at mile marker 9.2.

The driver of the SUV, identified by police as Jonathen Petrie, 32, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested and faces charges including reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and resisting arrest, along with other violation-level offenses.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester District Court.

Anyone with information about the chase is asked to contact Trooper Alexander Guilbeault at 603-223-4381 or at alexander.r.guilbeault@dos.nh.gov.