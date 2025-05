A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly drove more than double the posted speed limit on Route 16 in Ossipee, New Hampshire.

State police say Jacob Driscoll, 28, of Peabody, Mass., was behind the wheel of a BMW that was spotted traveling 120 mph around 2:49 p.m.

Driscoll was pulled over and charged with reckless operation, police said. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Ossipee District Court on July 30.