Mass. Man Caught Speeding in NH, Was Going 142 mph: State Police

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A 20-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday after New Hampshire State Police caught him driving well over the posted speed limit.

Christopher Fren, of Franklin, was clocked driving 142 miles per hour around 8 p.m. along Route 16 in Rochester, state police said.

Troopers stopped the vehicle in the area of the Rochester Toll Plaza, where Fren was arrested and his vehicle was towed.

Fren has been charged with reckless operation, and he was released on his own personal recognizance. Fren is due back in Rochester District Court on May 12.

