Mass. man charged in deadly drone strike in Jordan: Here's what we know

A Massachusetts man and one other person are accused of being involved in a deadly drone attack overseas. And federal officials believe they were intentionally undermining the United States' national security.

It was quite the scene in Natick on Monday as dozens of federal agents descended on the relatively quiet Woodland Street neighborhood, walking in and out of a 2-story home, gathering evidence for hours.

The man who lived here, Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi, is a dual Iranian American citizen who works for a semiconductor company out of Norwood.

FBI investigators say he and a man named Mohammad Abedini, who lives in Milan, Italy, worked together to export U.S. technology over to Abedini's company overseas that allegedly used parts to manufacture the drone that carried out the deadly strike on the American military Tower 22, located near the northeast corner of Jordan on the Syrian border.

The Jan. 28 drone strike killed three American soldiers — Sgt. William Jerome Rivers of Carrollton, Sgt. Breonna Moffett of Savannah and Sgt. Kennedy Sanders of Waycross — and injured another 47. In the attack, the one-way attack drone may have been mistaken for a U.S. drone that was expected to return back to the logistics base about the same time and was not shot down. Instead, it crashed into living quarters.

Federal officials claim Abedini's company has deep connections to the Iranian government, military, and to a U.S.-defined terrorist organization known as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The two men, one from Massachusetts and one living in Iran, were arrested for export violations and for providing material support to Iran

Both Sadeghi and Abedini are charged with export control violations, and Abedini separately faces charges of conspiring to provide material support to Iran.

"It is concerning. It makes me want to know what's going on," Jon Link, a neighbor of Sadeghi's, told NBC10 Boston. "I've been here 15 years. Again, I'm shocked to see the media here and of course the law enforcement agencies."

We are far from the end of this investigation. Officials with the FBI said more people could be arrested and charged. But right now, Sadeghi is facing felony charges and was ordered to remain in custody of U.S. Marshals until his detention hearing. His lawyer did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the FBI is working with Italian officials to get Abedini extradited to the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.