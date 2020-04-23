Mass. Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Homeless Man in Cambridge

A Massachusetts man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of another man in Cambridge last week, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's office.

Jose Bermudez, 55, was arrested Thursday and arraigned telephonically in Cambridge District Court on charges of murder and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Bermudez is accused of killing 33-year-old Danilo Perez on April 14, according to the district attorney's office.

Authorities say the two were both homeless and knew each other and got into a verbal argument before Bermudez stabbed Perez multiple times.

Prosecutors say Perez fled and was later pronounced dead at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Bermudez has been ordered held without bail. Bermudez’s attorney said they are reviewing the allegations and will be reviewing video evidence.

His next court date is scheduled to be held via video on June 25.