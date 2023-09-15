Mass. man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Holyoke, Massachusetts, man was charged Thursday in the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, the FBI said Friday.

Christopher Keniley faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Prosecutors allege that Keniley was part of a group of rioters who entered the Capitol building. Court documents contain evidence images of Keniley carrying an American flag on a pole around. He is further accused of calling for others to enter the Capitol building.

According to court documents, Keniley is seen standing on a wall outside the building, at one point allegedly shouting, "Yeah the criminals are inside, go get them." He allegedly followed up a few minutes later by turning to someone in the crowd and saying, "We gotta get in there man, they aren’t going to listen to us."

Prosecutors say around 3:09 p.m. Keniley was spotted seen on CCTV video among a group of rioters entering the building, still holding the American flag.

Keniley was identified through photos and videos taken at the Capitol that day, which were compared to other electronic evidence. According to court documents, identification was also confirmed in part by a Massachusetts State Trooper who pulled Keneiley over for a traffic stop in February and later identified him as the person in the images the FBI had collected as evidence.

Keniley was taken into custody without incident and had an initial appearance Thursday afternoon in Massachusetts before Magistrate Judge Katherine A. Robertson.

His arrest marks the 30th person arrested by the FBI Boston Division in connection with the riots.