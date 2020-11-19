Mass. Man Charged With Kidnapping, Dayslong Assault Over Poker Debt

A Massachusetts man is accused of kidnapping another man after a poker game, attacking him and holding him against his will for three days.

Corey Convey, a 34-year-old Boxborough man, was arrested Tuesday after the victim in the incident came forward, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

Convey and the victim knew each other for about a year and had gambled together in the past, prosecutors said. After one game in late October, Convey allegedly became angry with the victim over money he believed he was owed.

"The defendant allegedly drove the victim back to his Boxborough apartment and physically assaulted him including strangling him until he lost consciousness," the DA's office said in a statement. "Following the assault the defendant allegedly sent threatening emails and text messages in an attempt to keep the victim from reporting the incident."

Convey was arraigned Wednesday on charges of kidnapping, strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and intimidation of a witness. He was ordered to be held pending a dangerousness hearing on Monday.

Additional charges against Convey are possible, the DA's office said.