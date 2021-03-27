Mass. Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend on Maine Beach, Police Say

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after he allegedly beat his girlfriend to death Friday on a Maine beach.

Police responded to Short Sands Beach in York shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock. Rhonda Pattelena, 35, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan, also of Bedford. He was described by police as Pattalena's domestic partner. They had one child together.

Buchannan has been charged with murder, according to Maine State Police.