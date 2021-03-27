Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Mass. Man Charged With Murder of Girlfriend on Maine Beach, Police Say

Jeffrey Buchannan of Bedford, Massachusetts, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Rhonda Pattelena, on Short Sands Beach in York, Maine

Lexington Evidence 2
WCSH

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after he allegedly beat his girlfriend to death Friday on a Maine beach.

Police responded to Short Sands Beach in York shortly before 4 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a man assaulting a woman behind a large rock. Rhonda Pattelena, 35, of Bedford, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Buchannan, also of Bedford. He was described by police as Pattalena's domestic partner. They had one child together.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

1-Year-Old Injured by Falling Tree in Townsend

Eric Leach 4 hours ago

What We Know About the Man at the Heart of the Rockland-to-Quincy Police Chase

Buchannan has been charged with murder, according to Maine State Police.

This article tagged under:

MaineMassachusettsmurderBedfordYORK
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us