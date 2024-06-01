Mass. man critically injured after falling off ladder in Providence

A man is in critical condition after he fell 30 feet from a ladder in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday.
Officials tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the 33-year-old contractor from Massachusetts fell from a ladder that was placed on a porch roof.
The man suffered critical injuries in the fall, and he was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, police tell WJAR.
Further details were not immediately available.
