Mass. Man Dies While Hiking in White Mountains

A Massachusetts man died after suffering a medical emergency while hiking in the White Mountains in New Hampshire over the weekend.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said they were notified by emergency beacon around 11:45 a.m. Saturday of a hiker suffering a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trial in Lincoln, an area where there is no cell phone service.

A rescue team consisting of conservation officers and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trailhead, which is located off the Kancamagus Highway. A rescue helicopter from the National Guard was also requested.

The first ground rescuers arrived at the scene around 1:25 p.m.. Good Samaritans who were passing by had attempted to administer first aid but were unsuccessful and the hiker was dead by the time rescuers got there.

The hiker's body was carried two miles by the ground team to the trailhead, where they met with a state medical examiner at 3:45 p.m.

The hiker was a 57-year-old man from Massachusetts, fish and game officials said. His name has not been released pending the notification of family members.