Mass. man facing drug charges after crashing into car in Dunkin' drive-thru

A 28-year-old man was arrested last week for cocaine trafficking after he crashed his pick-up truck into another vehicle in the drive-thru of a Dunkin' in Cohasset, Massachusetts.

Cohasset police say they responded to the Dunkin' on King Street (Route 3A) on Tuesday for a report of a crash; 911 callers reported that the driver of the pick-up truck was having a seizure behind the wheel, and the truck was still in gear with spinning tires.

Officers on scene learned that bystanders had been able to place the truck in park and secure it. As officers were rendering emergency aid to the driver, they discovered a crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia around him, police said.

An investigation on scene revealed a large amount of white powder inside the truck, thought to be cocaine, according to police.

The driver, who has been identified as Alex E. Neumeier, of Halifax, was arrested on scene and taken to South Shore Hospital. He was later booked at Cohasset police headquarters and charged with trafficking in Class B Drugs over 100 grams, OUI - Drugs, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Neumeier was arraigned at Quincy District Court on Thursday and will be held at the Norfolk County House of Correction pending a dangerousness hearing.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.