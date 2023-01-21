Mass. Man Facing DUI Charge After Crash in Pelham, NH

A man who crashed his car overnight in Pelham, New Hampshire, is now facing DUI charges.

Pelham police say Edward Nassif, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, was driving on Mammoth Road just before 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck a guardrail and crashed near the Lt. Elmer G. Raymond Athletic Fields.

An officer came across the single-vehicle crash and saw an Audi TT with front-end damage that was stuck off the southbound lane near the entrance to the athletic fields.

After investigating what happened, the officer determined that Nassif was impaired. The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Nassif is scheduled to be arraigned in Salem District Court on Feb. 6. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Cpl. Mark Riddinger at 603-635-2411, or mriddinger@pelhampolice.com.