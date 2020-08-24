Mass. Man Held Without Bail in Fatal Shooting of Roxbury Store Clerk

A Massachusetts man is being held without bail for the murder of a convenience store clerk who was shot in the head during a robbery in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood last month.

Twenty-four-year-old Tanjim Siam, who was shot on July 14 while working at the M&R Store on Shawmut Avenue, died from his injuries on Saturday, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's office.

Stephon Samuels, 25, of Lynn, was arraigned Monday during a virtual court proceeding in the Roxbury Division of the Boston Municipal Court on charges of murder, armed robbery with a firearm, armed assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, the district attorney's office said.

Samuels was also charged in a 2016 drug distribution offense, according to the DA.

Siam had been working at the store when authorities said Samuels entered just after 9 p.m. pretending to be interested in buying something. Instead, Samuels showed a firearm and robbed the store, the district attorney said.

Siam gave Samuel the contents of the cash register, but authorities said he was forced into an area of the store where he was shot at close range.

Police are investigating the shooting of a store clerk in a Boston convenience store.

The robbery and shooting were captured by the store surveillance system.

Siam was taken to a Boston hospital, where he remained for five weeks until he died from his injuries Saturday, authorities said.

Police were able to arrest Samuel on July 22 in Brockton following an attempted armed robbery, according to the district attorney.

The firearm allegedly used in that incident matched ballistics evidence in the Roxbury shooting, authorities said.

"This was a shameful and cowardly act of violence against a man who did nothing but comply with his killer's demands. My office will hold this individual accountable for taking Mr. Siam's life and for the harm and trauma that he has inflicted on Mr. Siam’s family and the community around this store," Suffolk County District Attorney Rollins said in a statement.

Samuel, who is being represented by attorney James Caramonica, is due back in court Oct. 14.