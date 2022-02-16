Mass. Man Indicted in Investigation Into Fires Set at Jewish Institutions in 2019

A Quincy, Mass. man has been indicted on charges accusing him of obstructing an investigation into fires set at Jewish-affiliated institutions in Arlington, Needham and Chelsea, Mass. in 2019, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

Alexander Giannakakis, 35, formerly of Quincy, Mass., was arrested in Sweden at the request of US authorities.

According to the indictment, Giannakakis' involvement centers around statements he made to investigators while they were investigating his younger brother, who was the prime suspect in an investigation into four fires in the Boston area. Those fires happened on May 11, 2019, at a Chabad Center in Arlington; a second at the same location on May 16, 2019; a third at the Chabad Center in Needham; and a fourth on May 26, 2019, at Jewish-affiliated business in Chelsea.

There is a new push to track down the suspect or suspects in a series of arsons at Jewish centers.

Suspicious fires at two Jewish places of worship are under investigation.

The younger brother was hospitalized in a coma six months after the fourth fire and remained so until his death.

Giannakakis, according to prosecutors, allegedly left the country with his brother's electronic devices and papers. Investigators asked Giannakakis about his brother's connection to the fire and if the family had a storage unit. Giannakakis, prosecutors allege, said his parents had a storage unit, then later said he maintained and had access to it. After it was searched, he told investigators there was nowhere else his brother would have held property.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Giannakakis also allegedly removed evidence from the storage units, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege that Giannakakis knew these statements were false and misleading, and also concealed information about a second storage unit he shared with his brother. The storage units contained items including t-shirts with swastikas on them, his brother's passport, a notebook with his brother's name on it and a swastika drawn in it, and a bottle of cyanide, according to investigators.

Giannakakis is charged with making false statements in a matter involving domestic terrorism; falsifying, concealing and covering up a material fact in a matter involving domestic terrorism by trick, scheme and device; concealing records in a federal investigation; tampering with documents and objects; and tampering with an official proceeding. US authorities plan to seek his extradition to face the charges in Boston.