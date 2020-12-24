Mass. Man Involved in July Stabbing Faces Second-Degree Murder Charges

A Boston man who was arrested in July in Long Beach, California, in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dorchester is being held without bail after appearing in a Massachusetts court Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge.

Anthony Nicholes, 50, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on the murder charge, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. Judge Jeffrey Locke ordered Colon be held without bail while the case is pending.

Nicholes was arrested earlier this year in connection with the July 3 stabbing death of 36-year-old Onell Colon in Dorchester. Colon was found stabbed around 11 p.m. and later died of his injuries in the hospital.

Colon and Nicholes were caught in a verbal argument on security cameras in and around a pizza shop on Adams Street in Dorchester, officials said. As the men walked toward Acadia Street, Nicholes dropped his backpack and lunged toward Colon with his arms outstretched, the video showed.

Colon then ran back toward the pizza shop to seek help. He was brought to Boston Medical Center, where he died; he had a single stab wound to the chest.

Nicholes was arrested in Long Beach, California, after being identified in the surveillance videos, in part due to his tattoos, according to prosecutors. They said he waived his Miranda rights and identified himself in the videos to Boston police detectives.

He has remained in custody since his Aug. 17 arraignment in the Dorchester Division of the Boston Municipal Court, according to prosecutors.

The case will move to the Superior Court for a trial.