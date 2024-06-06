New Hampshire

Mass. man killed in motorcycle crash in Seabrook, NH

The crash occurred just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Ocean Boulevard

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Seabrook, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire State Police said the Seabrook police and fire departments responded to a crash involving a pickup and a motorcycle on Ocean Boulevard in the area of Lawrence Street around 10:22 p.m. Wednesday. State police were also called in to lead the investigation.

Their preliminary investigation determined that a 1984 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 47-year-old Alfred F. Ferrioli, of Salem, Massachusetts, had been traveling south in the left lane on Ocean Boulevard. Upon approaching a cluster of traffic traveling in the same direction, he changed lanes to the right and overtook another vehicle before attempting to reenter the left lane of travel in front of the vehicle he had just passed.

As Ferrioli attempted to reenter the left lane, his motorcycle struck the right rear of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 45-year-old Daniel Deruntz, of Revere, Massachusetts. After briefly contacting the pickup, Ferrioli lost control of his motorcycle, which left the right side of the road, traveled through a grassy field and eventually entered the front yard of a home, where it struck a raised flower bed surrounded by concrete pavers.

As a result of the impact, Ferrioli was thrown from the motorcycle, with the motorcycle coming to rest in a nearby field. The pickup truck sustained minor damage, and its driver, Deruntz, immediately stopped at the scene and called 911.

Ferrioli was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later died.

Deruntz and a passenger in his vehicle were not injured.

The right southbound lane of Ocean Boulevard was closed for about three hours to facilitate the accident investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

