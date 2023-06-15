Mass. man killed in rollover crash at I-93 off-ramp in central New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man was killed during an overnight crash near Interstate 93 in central New Hampshire, according to the local police force.

Just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, a Campton police officer drove by a rollover crash on Blair Road, at the Exit 27 southbound off-ramp from I-93. The driver of the Hummer H3 — which was the only car involved — was found dead on scene, the Campton Police Department said online.

The victim was only identified as a man from Massachusetts.

Authorities believe that the Hummer was heading down the off-ramp when it veered off the road and rolled over, coming to a stop on Blair Road.

Several agencies responded alongside Campton police, including the Plymouth Police Department, Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation.