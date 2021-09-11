Lowell Man Killed, Woman Critically Injured in NH Crash on I-93

A Massachusetts man died and a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash Saturday on Interstate 93 in Thornton, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash just before 1 p.m. on I-93 northbound.

Police say Richard Rosa, 56, of Lowell, was driving a Ford Explorer with his passenger, Marianne Rosa, 24, also of Lowell, when the SUV is believed to have suffered a malfunction to its rear tire, causing it to leave the roadway and crash into the wooded median.

Richard Rosa was ejected from the SUV during the crash, causing life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to Speare Memorial Hospital where he died.

Marianne Rosa was critically injured in the crash. She was flown by medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with what police believe are life-threatening injuries.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including the cause. Anyone with information pertinent to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Derek Newcomb at 603-846-3333.

I-93 was closed for approximately 90 minutes following the crash.