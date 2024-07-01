Massachusetts

Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing funds for at-risk veterans

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young announced that the man attempted to steal over $50,000 from the nonprofit healthcare provider where he worked.

By Fabianna Rincón

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to stealing from nonprofit funds intended for reducing suicide rates among veterans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire.

David Duren, 48, pled guilty in federal court to wire fraud of the nonprofit healthcare provider in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he was a program manager.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Duren was in charge of a program funded by a $750,000 grant from the United States Department of Veterans, designated to provide suicide prevention treatment and services to at-risk veterans.

Officials said that under Duren's direction, the nonprofit hired the "E3 Foundation" to help manage the grant services, led by a "Dr. Michael Rapp"; neither Rapp nor the foundation actually existed, as Duren impersonated both, unrecognized by his employer.

Duren acted as Dr. Rapp on emails and calls with the nonprofit, and used an online invoice generator to create fraudulent invoices on behalf of the Foundation.

Duren stole almost $50,000 from the program funds, attempting to obtain an additional $25,000 before he was caught. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice his gross gain/loss, whichever is greater.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 10, 2024.

More New Hampshire news

New Hampshire Jul 1

Mass. woman accused of scamming elderly residents in NH

New Hampshire Jul 1

NH man charged with sexually assaulting 5-year-old foster child in his care

Health Jun 29

Health officials alert about potential exposure to measles in NH and Mass.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us