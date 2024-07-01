Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing funds for at-risk veterans

A Massachusetts man pleaded guilty to stealing from nonprofit funds intended for reducing suicide rates among veterans, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Hampshire.

David Duren, 48, pled guilty in federal court to wire fraud of the nonprofit healthcare provider in Nashua, New Hampshire, where he was a program manager.

Duren was in charge of a program funded by a $750,000 grant from the United States Department of Veterans, designated to provide suicide prevention treatment and services to at-risk veterans.

Officials said that under Duren's direction, the nonprofit hired the "E3 Foundation" to help manage the grant services, led by a "Dr. Michael Rapp"; neither Rapp nor the foundation actually existed, as Duren impersonated both, unrecognized by his employer.

Duren acted as Dr. Rapp on emails and calls with the nonprofit, and used an online invoice generator to create fraudulent invoices on behalf of the Foundation.

Duren stole almost $50,000 from the program funds, attempting to obtain an additional $25,000 before he was caught. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice his gross gain/loss, whichever is greater.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 10, 2024.