missing person

Mass. Man Reported Missing in August Found Dead, Police Say

Norton police didn't say Thursday when or where his body was found, only that it was found and that the circumstances are not being considered suspicious

By Asher Klein

foto generica de police line tape
NBC Bay Area, File image

A man who'd been missing for more than a month, but hadn't been seen since May, has been found dead, police in Norton, Massachusetts, said Thursday.

Shannon Dolan was reported missing Aug. 2, and wasn't found on a subsequent search of his home and the nearby area, police had said.

He hadn't been found after a few searches in and around the Norton Reservoir in mid-August, police said.

Police didn't say Thursday when or where his body was found, only that it was found and that the circumstances are not being considered suspicious.

"Our thoughts are with him and his family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time. Thank you to all who assisted in this matter," Norton police Chief Brian Clark said in a statement.

