Man Sentenced for Trying to Kill Daughter by Injecting Her With Liquid-Plumr

A Massachusetts father found guilty of trying to poison his daughter in 2015 was sentenced Monday morning in Hampshire Superior Court.

Christopher Conley, 37, of Northampton, was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison.

He was found guilty Friday of attempted murder, assault and battery on a child by means of a dangerous weapon (opiates) and assault and battery on a child causing substantial bodily injury.

Prosecutors said Conley injected Liquid-Plumr into his then-7-year-old daughter's cecostomy tube in April 2015, then overdosed her on pain medication.

A seven-hour surgery was required to remove over six feet of his daughter's intestines. She then needed another surgery to remove one-third of her bladder, according to prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Linda Pisano called Conley's actions toward his daughter "barbaric" while describing the lifelong health consequences she faces.

Conley will be given credit for 891 days served.