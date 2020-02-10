Mass. Man Sentenced to Prison for Drugging, Raping and Recording Children

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to dozens of charges, including child rape and child pornography.

Paul Menard, a 55-year-old North Brookfield resident, admitted to inviting underage boys to his house and drugging them in multiple incidents, some dating back more than 20 years, prosecutors said Monday.

Menard told authorities he served the boys drinks laced with drugs and took photos and videos while they were passed out. At least four victims were abused between 1998 and 2016, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

When police were investigating the allegations, they found child pornography on multiple devices in Menard's home.

In total, Menard pleaded guilty to 11 counts of rape and child rape, 11 counts of possession of child pornography, nine counts of posing a child in a state of nudity and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Menard was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison, with five years of probation beginning after his release.