Maine

Mass. man seriously injured after being thrown from pickup truck in rollover crash

State police said the driver was going too fast for the icy road conditions

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

A Massachusetts man was seriously injured when he was thrown from his pickup truck in a rollover crash on Interstate 95 in Maine on Monday morning.

Maine State Police said they responded to a report of a crash with serious injury on I-95 in Bangor around 6:55 a.m. and found several motorists providing aid to the male driver of a vehicle who had been ejected and was lying on the roadway. The driver was alive and talking.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Bangor fire and EMS arrived on scene soon after and began assisting the driver.

The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Kenneth Cartledge, of Beverly, was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

State police said their initial investigation indicates that Cartledge was driving south on I-95 when he lost control of his Ford F-250 pickup truck before crossing the center median and entering the northbound lane of travel. The vehicle then overturned, and Cartledge, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the pickup.

The truck ended up on its side in the northbound lane, blocking both lanes of travel and resulting in a traffic backup and later a full shutdown of the highway.

Initial investigation shows that Cartledge was driving too fast for the icy road conditions.

No further details were released.

More Maine stories

Maine 6 hours ago

Over 300 skiing Santas raise $9,000 for charity in Maine

Maine Dec 5

Republican Austin Theriault ends recount, conceding to Democratic US Rep. Jared Golden

This article tagged under:

Maine
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us