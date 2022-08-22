Mass. Man Uses Bear Spray on Pedestrians in Bizarre Road Rage Incident: Police

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly used bear spray on a group of pedestrians in an apparent road rage incident Friday night outside a restaurant in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

John Cahill, 41, of Greenfield, is charged with six counts of simple assault and criminal threatening, four counts of disorderly conduct and one count of driving while impaired, police said. He was held at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending his scheduled arraignment Monday.

Lebanon police said they received a call around 8:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a man spraying people with bear repellent outside the 110 Grill in West Lebanon. By the time officers arrived, the man had reportedly left the area in his vehicle. He was later located on Plainfield Road and taken into custody.

Witnesses told police that Cahill had confronted four pedestrians crossing the road as he was exiting Interstate 89. The pedestrians continued walking toward 110 Grill, and Cahill left his vehicle on Plainfield Road and followed them on foot, using bear spray on them. The spray also affected patrons who were on the front patio of the restaurant.

Cahill then returned to his vehicle and pulled into the parking lot, where he entered the patio area and began threatening patrons and challenging them to a fight, police said.

The four pedestrians and several bystanders experienced symptoms from exposure to the bear spray, police said. No information was released on whether they required medical treatment or hospitalization.