Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Mass. Man Who Fatally Punched Coworker in Maine Is Charged

Robert Clarke of Braintree, Massachusetts, is now facing a charge of manslaughter

A short argument between members of a construction crew ended when one man fatally punched the other in Portland, Maine, in November.

Robert Clarke of Braintree, Massachusetts, is now facing a charge of manslaughter in the death of 44-year-old Elliott Fama, of Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday she is extending a requirement directing restaurants and other businesses to close by 9 p.m.

Police say Clarke and Fama traveled to Portland together with two other coworkers for a job. Clarke and Fama briefly exchanged pushes and punches allegedly after one refused to share a cigarette with the other.

Clarke eventually punched Fama in the head, knocking him unconscious. He died in a hospital several days later.

The Portland Press Herald reports an attorney for the 35-year-old Clarke called the fight a tragedy.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MaineMassachusettsPortlandBraintreeWilmington
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us