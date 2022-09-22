Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Martha's Vineyard

Mass. Man's 2-Year-Old State Flag Redesign Appears on Pamphlets Given to Migrants

Will Bodine is in "disbelief" after the redesigned Massachusetts flag, which he says he uploaded on Facebook and Imgur two years ago, was used instead of the official flag on brochures distributed to the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By Colton Bradford and Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pamphlet distributed to the migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard featured a Massachusetts man's artwork redesigning his state's flag instead of the official banner.

The migrants were dropped off by plane on the Massachusetts island last week. DeSantis claimed credit for orchestrating the move.

Even though Martha's Vineyard was unaware of the plan before they arrived, DeSantis pointed to the literature given to the migrants directing them to resources in the Bay State.

Will Bodine says he redesigned the Massachusetts flag on his own time two years ago, but beyond uploading it to Facebook and Imgur, he didn't share it widely. He was surprised to see the image on the brochure.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Disbelief," he said. "At first, when I looked at the picture, I kind of squinted, I thought, 'Yeah, that's the brochure I've seen on the news, and that is my flag, and why is it there, and what is it doing, who put it there?'"

Bodine said he does not agree with DeSantis' decision to locate the group without informing officials in Massachusetts.

"Why not use the real Massachusetts flag? Why use this one that I put on Imgur and Facebook two years ago?" Bodine questioned.

More on the migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard

Martha's Vineyard 21 hours ago

Mass. Lawmakers Call on DOJ to Investigate DeSantis Over Migrant Flights

Immigration Sep 20

‘The Right Thing to Do': Baker Endorses Investigation Into Migrants Flown to Mass.

This article tagged under:

Martha's VineyardMassachusettsFloridaRon DeSantismigrants
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us