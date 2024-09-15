Mass. man's body found in New Hampshire lake

Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was recovered from a lake in New Hampshire on Saturday.

New Hampshire State Police say they were notified of a possible body in the water near Lakeside Road in Bristol at around 11:09 a.m.

Authorities say they located and removed the body of a man identified as 77-year-old John Quinlan of East Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Cause of death is yet to be determined by an autopsy.