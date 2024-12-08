Mass. Marine reunites with his family at Boston airport thanks to Miles for Military

There was a special moment Saturday at Boston Logan Airport for a Massachusetts Marine and his family as they were reunited for the first time in about six months.

With the help of the Boston-based nonprofit "Miles for Military," Private First Class Antonio Marcucci came home just in time for the holidays.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Marcucci came from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina into the arms of his Fall River family, with plenty of hugs and smiles inside Boston's terminal.

“I’m about to get going and start my career on the West Coast, so this is definitely an experience to come home probably for the next couple years,” Marcucci said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Marcucci's mom is a fellow Marine. She joined the Corps in 2001 and now works at the U.S. Navy's Surface Warfare Schools Command in Newport, Rhode Island.

“I know he’s getting ready to start his career and we’re not going to see him as often, so we’ll really enjoy this quality time with him for the next 30 days. It’s going to be fantastic,” Jennifer Harris said. "Like we set up a little movie and take out for tonight. We’re going to get into some Christmas movies.”

Marcucci's dad, also a Marine, served in the unit that famously tore down the Saddam Hussein statue. His grandparents and great grandparents also served in war zones.

“I like the cold, I like the Boston winters and everything, it’s nice to come up to the city," the fourth generation Marine said. "It’s a little different down south.”

Like they did for Marcucci, "Miles for Military" will also be helping another Mass. Marine see his family this weekend.